The Village Preservation & Improvement Society holds its 50th annual Attic Treasures Sale on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). Proceeds assist the Neighborhood Tree Program, the Cherry Hill Summer Concerts in the Park, and several community gardens throughout the area.

For more information, call 703-371-2369 or visit vpis.org.

