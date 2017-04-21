Amadeus Orchestra Comes To McLean April 23

The Amadeus Orchestra comes to Saint Luke Catholic Church in McLean on Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. Gluck’s “Dance of the Furies” sets the stage for this concert, followed by Grieg’s “Holberg Suite.” A double concerti by Albinoni, Telemann and Vivaldi spotlights Amadeus’ “orchestra of soloists.”

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow music lovers.

