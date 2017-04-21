You are here: Home » Sports » Mustangs Get Wrangled by William Monroe, 12-1

Mustangs Get Wrangled by William Monroe, 12-1

April 21, 2017 11:19 AM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Making a play on a groundball is George Mason High School junior infielder Biruk Teshome. The Mustangs fell to visiting William Monroe High School, 12-1, Tuesday night after the Dragons built a quick 4-0 lead and controlled the game throughout. At the midway point of the season Mason’s record sits at 5-6 overall. (Photo: Carol Sly)

DSC_7495_thomasatbat

Eyeing a pitch is George Mason High School junior first baseman Thomas Creed. Mason’s bats were cold on Tuesday against William Monroe, but were hot during a Spring Break tournament held at Washington-Lee High School. The Mustangs went 3-0 in the tournament and scored 24 total runs. (Photo: Carol Sly)

