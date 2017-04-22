Details Announced for May 6 Celebration Commemorating Life of Del. Jim Scott

Details were provided Saturday concerning a celebration of the life of the Hon. James M. (Jim) Scott, a 22-year veteran of the Virginia House of Delegates, who after retiring from the state legislature in 2014, died last weekend at age 78.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m,. at the Inova Center for Personalized Health conference center, 3225 Gallows Road, in Merrifield. The center is located directly across Gallows Road from the Fairfax Inova Hospital.

