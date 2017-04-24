Space Heater Causes Bailey’s Crossroads Condo Fire

On Saturday, Apr. 22 at 9:28 p.m. a fire at a residential high rise in the 2700 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads section of Fairfax County caused unites from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire Department and Arlington County Fire Department to be dispatched the location.

Residents were evacuating the building upon the units arrival to building. Though no visible signs of fire or smoke, the fire alarm panel indicated there was smoke on the high rise’s seventh floor. Firefighters proceeded to the seventh floor and found smoke conditions evident throughout the level’s hallway. Crews located and quickly extinguished the fire within the condominium unit that was the source of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire started in the bedroom of the unit when a space heater accidentally tipped over and ignited nearby combustibles inside the room. The unit’s occupants were alerted to the fire by the odor of smoke, as there were no smoke alarms located within the condominium.

No firefighters have been reported as injured due to this incident. One civilian was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation while another was resident displaced as a result of the fire. Damages from the fire totaled at $18,750.

