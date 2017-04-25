Crime Report: 2 Police Officers Assaulted in Separate Incidents

Two Falls Church police officers were assaulted in separate incidents according to the latest Falls Church crime report released Tuesday.

In the first incident, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person last Wednesday night in the parking lot of Marriott TownePlace Suites on Hillwood Ave. when a 33-year old drunk man assaulted an officer. In addition to the assault and drunk in public charges, the suspect was also arrested for possession of PCP.

Then on Sunday afternoon, while responding for a call for assistance at Merrill House apartments, a 40-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting an officer, attempted strangulation and drunk in public.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 17 – 23, 2017

Larceny- Theft from Building, 510 N Washington St, #301, Apr 17, unknown suspect removed items from an open purse on top of a counter. Suspect described as a Middle Eastern- looking male 6 foot tall wearing a grey button up long sleeve shirt and high top white sneakers.

Larceny- Theft from Building, 200 blk Gundry Dr, Apr 18, two packages were stolen from the front stoop of a home on Apr 15. Resident located both packages shortly before notifying Police. Packages had been ripped apart. Contents of one could not be located, but contents of other were located nearby.

Larceny- Theft from Building, 300 blk Kent St, Apr 19, resident reported a generator, last seen on Apr 17, had been stolen from a shed.

Drunk in Public; Assault on Law Enforcement Officer(3X) and Possession of a Controlled Substance(PCP), 205 Hillwood Ave (Marriott TownePlace Suites), Apr 19, 11:30 PM, officers responded for a report of an unresponsive subject lying in the parking lot. A male, 33, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer (3 Felony counts) and for being Drunk in Public. Following testing of a substance found in his possession, he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (PCP). Additionally, he was wanted on a Probation Violation charge from Arlington.

Possession of Marijuana, 2328 N Oak St (Mt. Daniel Elementary), Apr 20 at 11:02PM, while conducting an area check, officer observed a car with its engine running and no headlights. After further investigation, a male, 18, of Falls Church, VA and a male, 19, of McLean, VA were issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 1000 blk Ellison St, Apr 21, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public; Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Attempted Strangulation, 210 E. Fairfax St (Merrill House Apartments), Apr 23, 4:20 PM,

responding to a call for assistance, officers arrested a female, 40, of the City of Falls Church, for the listed offenses.

OTHER ARRESTS

On April 18, a male, 26, of Washington DC, turned herself in at Police Headquarters on two outstanding Falls Church felony warrants for Grand Larceny and Forgery.

On April 18, a male, 56, of Annandale, VA, was arrested by Fairfax County Police on an outstanding Falls Church warrant for Assault.

On April 18, a male, 48, of Burke, VA, turned herself in on an outstanding Falls Church warrant for Felony-Bad Check.

