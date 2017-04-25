Lifelong Falls Church Resident Jeffrey Todd Allan Dies

Lifelong Falls Church resident Jeffrey Todd Allan, 55, passed away on April 12 at his home in the city. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evvie Mae (Moore) Allan.

Born in Washington, DC on November 8, 1961, Jeff was the son of Frank D. Allan, long-time professor of anatomy at The George Washington University School of Medicine, and Peggy Louise (Nelson) Allan, homemaker and loving mother of seven children, of whom Jeff was the youngest.

A 1980 graduate of George Mason High School, Jeff attended Snow College in Ephraim, UT, where he was introduced to fellow student Evvie Mae Moore of Centerville, UT. The two were married in Salt Lake City, UT on June 17, 1983 and returned to Falls Church shortly after that. Jeff worked in several jobs through the years, including at the Falls Church Medical Center, where he worked for the past 15 years and was highly thought of by physicians and staff.

As the youngest child, Jeff had a close relationship with his parents, especially after older siblings left for school and jobs; as a teen he lovingly and jokingly addressed his parents as “Old Timers”. That special bond continued through the years, even after Jeff’s mother passed away in 1991 at only 63 years. In recent years Jeff regularly visited and read to his aging father, until the latter’s passing last year at age 91.

A voracious reader, Jeff favored American History and biographies, and was seldom seen without a thick book at hand; he enjoyed incorporating into daily conversation obscure words he’d picked up from reading, usually with a twinkle in his eye. A diehard Redskins fan, he asked with a smile to be interred with his well-worn and much-loved Redskins jacket. Without children of their own, Jeff and Evvie took great joy in their many nephews and nieces, calling faithfully every birthday. Children always brought a smile to Jeff’s face, and he (along with Evvie) volunteered for many years in their church’s children’s nursery.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Scott. In addition to his wife Evvie, he is survived by siblings Kathleen (and Rodney) Colvin; Ronald Maughan (and Kathy Suter) Allan; Melanie Sue (and David) Elliott; Kevin Duane (and Lisa Crandall) Allan; and Russell Mark (and Tara Mohtadi) Allan, along with 17 nephews/nieces and 26 grand-nephews/nieces.

Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2034 Great Falls Street on Saturday, April 29, 2017. A brief religious service will take place at 3:30 p.m. and be followed by an “open house” celebration of Jeff’s life from 4 – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jeff’s name to Autism Speaks or the American Diabetes Association.

