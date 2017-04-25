Longtime F.C. Resident Jim Trollinger Dies at Age 90

Longtime Falls Church resident James “Jim” Thomas Trollinger died peacefully in his apartment at Goodwin House on Holy Thursday morning, April 13, 2017 at the age of 90, surrounded by his wife, daughters and granddaughter.

James Thomas Trollinger was born in 1927 in Elizabethton, Tennessee. He graduated from high school and joined the Navy. Following that, Jim began his career with the United States Capitol Police in 1949. In this line of work, which he thoroughly enjoyed, he served under eight presidents. He decided it was time to retire when George Bush, Sr. was sworn in.

After serving in the Navy, he moved to the Washington, D.C. suburbs, one of which was Falls Church, Virginia. Many of our citizens may remember the prominently placed Democratic campaign signs at the corner of Hillwood Ave. and Cleave Dr., where he lived with his wife, Olga. After her death, he moved for the last time (2006) to Goodwin House, Baileys Crossroads. There he met, fell in love with and married Claire Kuntsman.

Respected by everyone, admired by many, and unknown to just a few, Jim was a regular at St. James church, a member of the Falls Church Democratic Committee, and he followed the City Council closely, providing many suggestions. This past election cycle, he organized a Goodwin House event for Congressman Don Beyer, as he had done in the past for his friend and Congressman, Jim Moran.

This retired Deputy Chief of the United States Capitol Police, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, will be missed by many in our “Little City” and beyond.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, James & Elizabeth Trollinger, and wives, Patricia and Olga. He is survived and very much loved by his four children; Kathleen Smith, of Alexandria, Va.; James B. Trollinger, Margaret Hayes (John) of Stevensville, Md.; and Patricia Harper (Jeffrey) of Sacramento, Calif.

His grandchildren are: Christine Bramuchi (Joseph), of Orlando, Fla.; Lauren Smith Ridgway (James) of Gaithersburg, Md.; James Matthew Smith (Misty) of Chesapeake, Va.; Rudy Hayes of Stevensville, Md.; & John Spencer (Sarah) Hayes of Seattle, Was. Jim would beam when talking about his three great-grandchildren, John and Charles Bramuchi and Ava Elisabeth Smith.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 2, at the Chapel at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

An interment service will take place at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. James Catholic Church or the Goodwin House Foundation.

