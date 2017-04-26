CycleBar Coming to W. Broad St. This Fall

By Sally Cole

CycleBar Premium Indoor Cycling announced they will be opening their newest location at 301 W. Broad in the City of Falls Church. CycleBar was founded in 2005 by Bill Pryor and his sister Alex Klemmer in Boston with a mission to create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels. This will be its third area local location with 100+ locations nationwide.

This new location is projected to open early Fall 2017 with plans of several other locations to follow.

For updates and more information about CycleBar Premium Indoor Cycling and this new location, visit www.cyclebarfallschurch.com.

