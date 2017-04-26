F.C. Council Walking Tour Monday Night

Falls Church Mayor David Tarter announced last Monday that the City Council will precede its work session this coming Monday with a public walking tour of Railroad Avenue in the City to better understand the implications for plans to build a string of 10 age-restricted cottage housing units along the avenue that parallels the W&OD Trail at that point.

The Council adopted an ordinance earlier this year permitting the cottage option and a team of developers has submitted a plan for 10 such units that awaits a final OK from the Council.

