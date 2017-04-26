F.C. Young Professionals Group Hosting Dinner & Movie Night

By Sally Cole

’47, Inc., the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group, is hosting Mosaic Dinner and a Movie on Wednesday, May 3 from 6 – 10 p.m. Young professionals are invited to join the group for dinner at True Food Kitchen followed by a movie at Angelika Film Center. There is no fee but attendees will pay for their own meal and tickets.

For more information, visit FallsChurchChamber.org or contact Brian Creswick at BCreswick@ChartisFed.com.

