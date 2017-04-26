Simon Hails Change in I-66 Plan

Virginia Delegate Marcus B. Simon (HD-53), whose district is heavily impacted by the planned installation of express toll lanes on I-66, issued a statement yesterday regarding the recent decision to remove a proposed flyover ramp in Dunn Loring from the project plans.

“Express Mobility Partners (EMP) let me know today that they are abandoning their plans to build a flyover ramp at Gallows Road in Dunn Loring, in response to community concerns. I want to thank VDOT and EMP for their willingness to listen to the community and for working with Senator Dick Saslaw, Senator Chap Petersen, Delegate Mark Keam, and myself to ensure those concerned were addressed early in the process.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments