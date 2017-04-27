Mason High Boys Blank Warren & Clarke, Get Offense Back On Track

By Matt Delaney

Rediscovering their scoring form, George Mason High School’s varsity boys soccer team beat Warren County High School, 8-0, on Tuesday and Clarke County High School, 3-0, on Apr. 21.

Mason’s (7-1-1) five-goal victory over Madison County High School on Apr. 7 felt like ages ago after a post-Spring Break stretch that started with 0-0 draw against William Monroe High School. However, those performances are fading from memory after the tean outscored opponents 11-0 the past week. This is in large part due to the efforts of younger Mustangs finding their fit on the field – and usually on the fly.

“We’ve just thrown them straight into the fire,” head coach Frank Spinello said. “Giving them big minutes in big games, and they’ve responded well and matured quickly.”

Freshman midfielder Zorhan Boston got Mason into rhythm early when he connected with senior midfielder Olo Sembera Baracco nine minutes into the game against Warren County. Ten minutes later freshman midfielder Cole Hellert located junior forward Peter Scardino, who swiftly separated from the Wildcats back line to put Mason up 2-0.

Scardino’s goal was the first of a seven-minute, four-goal explosion that saw the Mustangs demoralize Warren County. Senior defender Wesley Quill booted a free kick from just beyond midfield and right into the Wildcats penalty box where fellow senior Nico Ferrara was waiting to knock it into the net. Ferrara returned the favor when he aided Sembera Baracco seconds later to increase Mason’s advantage to 4-0. Sembera Baracco finished off the scoring run after junior midfielder Mathieu Viala’s pass set up a one-on-one that Sembera Baracco wouldn’t lose.

In the second half, Hellert accrued his second assist by feeding sophomore midfielder Nicholas Wells and allowing him to sink a high-percentage shot. Sembera Baracco ended the game early when he corralled two loose balls in the 67th and 68th minutes and turned them into two goals, making it five total for the senior on the night.

“In the beginning of the season we started off slow [offensively],” Sembera Baracco said. “But after the tie against William Monroe we picked it up. Now we’re going in strong with shots and goals.”

The Mustangs offensive ascent continued against Clarke County last Friday. Sembera Baracco added two more goals while Scardino had one. Ferrara and Sembera Baracco recorded two assists and senior goalkeeper Walker Hegadorn secured four saves.

Mason will travel to play Strasburg High School on Thursday before hosting Madison County High School on May 2.

