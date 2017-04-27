Art Swap At Arlington Mill Community Center

Create something or bring something to swap at the Street Level Gallery located inside the Arlington Mill Community and Senior Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington) on Sunday, April 30 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. First hour will be used for creating art, second hour will be the swap. Supplies will be on-hand. Finished work will be traded for raffle ticket, then raffle numbers are drawn and ticket holder gets to select which piece of art to keep. Participation in the swap is optional. Free event.

