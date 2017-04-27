Community Meeting With Mason District Police

Fairfax County Police Department’s Mason District Police Station will host a community engagement meeting at their headquarters at 6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet station commanders, ask questions about law enforcement procedures and practices and learn more about the Mason District staff. The meeting will include a presentation by the Helicopter Division where presenters will discuss the organization and the division’s mission. No RSVP needed. For more information, contact Diane Zierhoffer at zierhofferdm@hotmail.com.

