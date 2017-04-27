Fireworks Set Off in F.C. Abortion Clinic Elevator

Smoke and an explosion-like noise was reported at a Falls Church abortion clinic around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. After evacuating the building, fire investigators from Falls Church, Arlington and Fairfax County found exploded fireworks in the building elevator. Shortly after, City of Falls Church’s fire marshal gave the building the all clear and it was reopened at 9:30 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation and have not released any further information at this time. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 703-248-5053.

The Falls Church Healthcare Center on S. Washington St. in F.C. has been the site for routine picketing from anti-abortion activists for years. Just last month, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington led 50 people in prayer outside the building for the “40 Days of Life Campaign.”

