Girls Lacrosse Cruises To Wins Over Loudoun County & Rock Ridge, Now 8-1

By Jeffrey Wojtala

George Mason High School’s varsity girls lacrosse team continued their drive towards the playoffs with a 22-5 win against Loudoun County High School in Leesburg last Friday.

Mason began by winning the initial draw and 41 seconds later senior midfielder Sarah Lubnow scored off an assist by junior midfielder Amy Roche. Minor infractions against Mason allowed Loudoun County to get its first goal on a free possession at the 22:57 mark. The Mustangs struck back minutes later when Roche netted her first of the game. Junior attacker Lizzie Dodge scored next after a tight pass from Lubnow and Roche followed with her second goal to make it a Mason three goal lead. The Raiders posted their second and third goals a few minutes apart to bring the score 4-3 Mason. 30 seconds later Dodge and Lubnow added a goal each, until Roche began a scoring run by powering a shot past the Loudoun County goalie’s feet. In the next three minutes of play, Lubnow netted her third goal and Roche scored her fourth before the Raiders ended the run with a goal of their own to make it a 9-4 game. Senior attacker Hannah Hiscott notched her first goal, then Lubnow placed her fourth moments later. Roche finished scoring for the half with two goals to go into halftime up 13-4.

Junior defender Claire Hiscott scored 30 seconds into the second half to increase Mason’s lead to 10. Mason head coach Courtney Gibbons acknowledged the deficit and began to freely substitute her reserves in. The Mustangs scored three more times in the half – twice by Lubnow and once by Hiscott – before the Raiders added their final goal of the game at the 17:05 mark. Hiscott then scored her third goal and sophomore attacker Alex Biggs added her first goal soon after. Hiscott scored her fourth of the half before Sophomore attacker Grace Akins earned her first with 4:35 remaining. Senior attacker Donnelly finished the scoring for the game with an assist from Dodge. with 1:09 left in the game.

Mason beat Rock Ridge High School 23-4 on Tuesday. Goals were scored by Claire and Hannah Hiscott, Lubnow, Roche, Biggs, Donnelly, Akins and junior defender Lydia Grund to keep the Mustangs record perfect in Dulles District competition so far throughout the year.

Mason hosts Woodgrove High School on Wednesday and Park View High School on Thursday, in Falls Church, but results of those games were not available by press time.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments