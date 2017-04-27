Long & Foster Hosts Events For the Community

Long & Foster realtors based in McLean are hosting two upcoming events that are geared toward the immediate community.

On Thursday, April 27 Long & Foster is partnering with Children’s National for a blood drive from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The blood mobile will be located in front of Long & Foster’s McLean office (1355 Beverley Rd). Visit ChildrensNational.org/DonateBlood to register. For more information on donating blood, visit cnmcblooddonor.com.

The second event will be a community paper shred event on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – noon also held in the parking lot of Long & Foster’s McLean office. Bring unwanted documents for a free and secure destruction for the community. For more information about the free shred event, call 703-790-1990.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments