National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The City of Falls Church Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are giving the public an opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription pills on April 29 at the Falls Church City Hall (300 Park Ave.) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The initiative is organized to help control a critical public safety and public health issue. Prescription medicines that remain in home cabinets are susceptible to misuse and abuse. Accidental poisonings and overdoses due to prescription drug have elevated in recent years throughout the U.S. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Last April, Americans turned in over 893,000 pounds of unwanted medicines through over 4,200 collection sites nationwide, a new record for this springtime event. For more information, about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website: deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.

