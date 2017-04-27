Spring Native Plant Sale

A selection of plants that are accustomed to the local climate and wildlife will be on sale at the Long Branch Nature Center in GlenCarlyn Park on April 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Native plants for sale range from those equipped to handle sunlight or shade and even include deer-resistant plants. New offerings this year include trees and shrubs. Other plant types will also be available for purchase on-site at the sale. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. No registration required. For more information, call 703-228-6535.

