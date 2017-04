In an outpouring of love and support for Tori McKinney’s loving husband and Halley’s devoted father, hundreds of friends, neighbors, community leaders, colleagues and musicians gathered under the rain-fre clouds last Sunday at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack to celebrate the life of Tim McKinney, a longtime Falls Church City resident who passed away earlier this month after a year-long battle with cancer. (Photo: Sean Kelley)

