Annandale United FC Holds Open Tryouts

Annandale United FC is holding tryouts for players who want to compete at the highest level. All players trying out should bring water, shin guards, a ball and wear a white shirt (returning players should wear normal training kit). Exact dates, locations and details can be found at www.annandaleunitedfc.com. New players are advised to email the respective Directors of Coaching to express interest in advance so the coaches can plan for player numbers on tryout dates accordingly. Bo Amato, Technical Director – bo_amato@annadaleunitedfc.org; Trevor Parker, Director of Coaching – trevor_parker@annandaleunitedfc.org; Scott Norberg, Girls Director of Coaching – aufc_girls@annandaleunitedfc.com

