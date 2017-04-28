J.E.B. Stuart Students Recognized at Leadership Contest, Advance to State Championships
Acknowledging the achievements of 18 J.E.B. Stuart High School Education for Employment (EFE) students at the SklllsUSA Awards and Recognition Program are Stuart’s SkillsUSA Advisor, Kallie Forman (center-left) and President of the Rotary Club of Bailey’s Crossroads, David Feld (center-right). District Gold award winners will advance to the SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership & Skills Conference and Championships at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. (Photo: Kallie Forman )