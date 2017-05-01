You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Congressional School Hosts MONA Private School Fair

Congressional School Hosts MONA Private School Fair

May 1, 2017 5:47 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Congressional School in Falls Church is hosting the first annual MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) Private School Fair on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Over 40 local private schools have registered to participate in the fair, including the Congressional School, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet admissions representatives from nearby PK – 12 private schools in one location. Free admission; open to public. RSVP to attend at congressionalschool.org/monafair.

