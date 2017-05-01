FCCPS Announces 2017 Business Partnership Awards

Falls Church City Public Schools Business in Education Partnership (BIE) honors nine community partners in appreciation of their commitment to working with FCCPS teachers, students and parents.

The honorees are broken down into three groups: Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Business Honor Roll, Falls Church Honored Partners and Rookie of the Year.

VSBA honorees: Orange Twist; Foxes Music; Local Market. Falls Church Honored Partners: Pizzeria Orso; Jazzercise; U.S. Department of Justice, Executive Office for Immigration Review; Supercuts; Mary Riley Styles Library. Rookie of the Year: Zoya’s Atelier.

The honorees will be recognized at the FCCPS Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, May 11 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School.

