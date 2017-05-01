GMHS Drops In Rankings Due To IB Program Snafu

George Mason High School fell over 300 spots in the annual U.S. News Best High School rankings due to the International Bacclaureate (IB) program’s decision not to share school test scores for the report.

IB’s reasoning behind the decision is that participating schools failed to provide the program with metrics regarding students who receive free or reduced-price lunches as well as “a high overall rate of missing information.” U.S. News released a statement saying that the IB Organization informed the report in November 2016 that it would be unable to supply program data as it had in previous years.

GMHS fell from 160th to 465th in national rankings, from 4th to 13th in state rankings and the school’s college readiness index (CRI) dropped from 74.5 in 2016 to 57.4 in this year’s report.

