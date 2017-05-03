Founders Row Asks to Go Without Hotel

The developers of the previously approved 4.3-acre Mason Row project has changed the name of the project to Founders Row, and has filed papers at City Hall seeking an amendment to its special exception to permit high-end apartments to replace the original plan for a hotel on the site. According to News-Press sources, the project has been held up by the demand that a hotel front more resources for the overall project than any was willing to provide, thus requiring this change.

The Falls Church City Council is scheduled to take up a consideration of the requested revision at its May 15 work session and scheduled to forward the proposed change to City boards and commissions at its May 22 regular business meeting.

