Mary Ellen Henderson principal Ty Harris abruptly announced his resignation this week from his position at the City of Falls Church middle school, effective June 30. Making the announcement in the school’s weekly e-mail newsletter, Harris said he’s resigning so he can relocate closer to his daughter.

Formerly an assistant principal with Mary Ellen Henderson in 2014-15 school year, Harris was named the school’s principal in May 2015.

