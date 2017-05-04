Broad St. Night Time Paving Commences May 7

The re-paving of Broad St. is set to begin on Sunday, May 7 from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m and will take place on W. Broad St. from West. St. to Washington St., and on E. Broad St. from Washington St. to Roosevelt St. The re-paving is aiming to be completed by Sunday, May 28, but the first week of June will be used for make-up days if required. As with most construction projects, nearby residents can expect inconveniences such as noise, dust, and construction traffic. All streets will remain open to traffic and residents and businesses will have access to driveways and entrances during this time period.

