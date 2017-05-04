Catholic Social Justice Rep Calls Obamacare Repeal “Blood Money”

Sister Simone Campbell, Executive Director of Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, issued the following statement upon the House passage of Obamacare repeal legislation today:

“The passage of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) in the House is a dangerous and irresponsible step that threatens access to healthcare for at least 24 million Americans. It violates Christian and Catholic faith teaching and the values of our nation.”

She added, ”The AHCA cuts $880 billion from Medicaid to give large tax cuts to the very wealthiest. This is far from the Gospel mandate to care for our most vulnerable sisters and brothers. It takes away access to healthcare for the most vulnerable and widens the gaps in inequality in our society. This vote was a vote against the millions of children, elderly, people living with disabilities, and people experiencing poverty who are supported by Medicaid.

“In order to appease the Freedom Caucus, the bill was amended to strip crucial protections for the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. The recent changes also gutted the Essential Health Benefit requirements that have expanded access to real, quality, health coverage. Despite these drastic changes, Congress rushed this terrible policy through without a Congressional Budget Office score to know the true consequences and without listening to the needs of the American people, who overwhelmingly oppose the AHCA.

“We are hurting our people and rewarding the rich through tax breaks disguised as a healthcare reform bill. This is literal “blood money.” The blood of those who are denied coverage will be on the hands of those who voted for this bill.”

