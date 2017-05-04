You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Farmer’s Market Comes To Falls Church

Farmer’s Market Comes To Falls Church

May 4, 2017 1:37 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The award-winning farmer’s market returns every Saturday to the City Hall parking lot, filled with fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, chocolates, gifts, music and more.The market will enlist the services of over 50 vendors during the peak months from late spring to mid-autumn. Unique to the Falls Church Market is the monthly Chef Series, which brings chefs from area restaurants in to develop recipes and share tastes using local, seasonal food.

