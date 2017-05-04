FCEF To Hold Annual ‘Derby Days’ Gala & Auction

The Falls Church Education Foundation hosts its 13th annual Gala & Auction, with the theme of this year’s event being ‘Derby Days,’ on Friday, May 5 at the Washington Golf & Country Club (3017 N. Glebe Rd., Suite 203, Arlington) starting at 6:30 p.m. The event unites over 425 supporters of the Falls Church City Public Schools and features several musical acts, casino games, silent and live auctions and an open bar. In 2016, the event generated a record fundraising effort of $125,000 to go towards supporting the Super Grant program, Teacher Training Program, ESOL Summer school program and tutoring/mentoring programs for at-risk students and families, among many others. $150 per ticket. Semi-formal attire required. Bar will be closed by start of live auction. Contact Debbie Hiscott at dhiscott@fcedf.org for more information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments