GMHS Robotics Team Ends Year At World Championships

George Mason High School’s robotics team, 1418, had their season come to end at the World Championships held in St. Louis, Missouri from Apr. 27 – 29. A competitive series of qualifying matches landed 1418 in 54th place. Despite their low standing, the robotics team combined with the 7th seeded alliance that included three other teams. The composite team lost their first quarterfinal match while Mason was sitting out. After being subbed in for the following match, they achieved a two rotor autonomous win and a win for their alliance as well. Unfortunately, the alliance fell in the tiebreaker match by a narrow margin.

This is the furthest any Mason robotics team had gone in the FIRST Robotics Competition. Prior to the World Championships, Mason placed third at District Competition held from Apr. 7 – 9. That competition featured the best teams from the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, and also saw Mason be awarded the Innovation in Control Award, which recognizes the most innovative control system or application of control components to provide unique machine functions. Their award, high placing in District Competition and strong showing throughout the season is what granted 1418 an invitation to the World Championships.

