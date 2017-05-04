IB & AP Testing Set To Begin At GMHS

International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advance Placement (AP) testing is off and running at George Mason High School all throughout this week and the next two weeks until its conclusion on Friday, May 19. The tests are comprehensive overviews of the students’ class teachings throughout their high school careers and range from all four major subjects as well as certain electives.

Throughout the past couple weeks students at Mason have been preparing for the tests both in and out of class, as well as individually and in groups. If high enough marks are achieved, students can earn credits that go toward completing college classes and getting a headstart on an undergraduate degree. Students are advised to sleep and eat well before testing.

