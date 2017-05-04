Local Pianist To Perform In Upcoming Festival

Eric Lin of Falls Church was chosen to participate in the Southeastern Piano Festival held at the University of South Carolina in June along with other distinguished high school-aged pianists across the country. Lin has studied piano for more than 11 years, winning competitions throughout the nation and performing with five symphony orchestras in the Chicago, Washington D.C. and greater New York City metro areas.

In June 2016, Lin performed with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He is the winner of the 2014-2015 Virginia state Music Teachers National Association, 2015-2016 D.C. Music Teachers National Association and Alternate for 2016 MTNA Eastern Division. He won top prize in the David Dubois Piano Competition, McDonald Arts Scholarship, Elizabeth-Davis Piano Competition, International Young Artist Pianist Competition, Lee University Piano Competition, Chopin Young Artists Piano Competition, Ylda-Novik Piano Concerto Competition, Emilio del Rosario Piano Concerto Competition (Chicago), DePaul Concerto Festival and Robert Spencer Concerto Competition at the junior and senior levels.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments