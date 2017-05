George Mason High School senior Ruthie Miller represented the Mustangs as a first soprano in the All-Virginia Treble Choir last week. Three days of rigorous rehearsal were capped off by a performance at the Moss Arts Center down in Virginia Tech. The first soprano position is traditionally the most competitive of the four vocal parts, with this year being no exception. MIller also placed first in the Treble Choir for District X.

