Support Staff Employee Of The Year Announced

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School fourth grade teachers and school administrators surprised paraprofessional Jan Potrykus with news that she had been selected as Falls Church City public Schools’ Support Staff Employee of the Year award. Potrykus was nominated by her co-workers in the fourth grade, whose nomination letter included this excerpt:

“As a special education paraprofessional to students in fourth grade, Jan Potrykus works closely with students and teachers in general education and special education settings. Colleagues share a deep appreciation for her dependability, sincerity, resourcefulness, and positive energy. Students are naturally drawn to her, are comforted and encouraged by her, and are excited to share their success with her. Parents admire the compassion she shows toward their children and marvel at her ability to form connections that result in significant academic, social, and behavioral growth.”

Potrykus, and the other five nominees for the award, will be recognized at FCCPS’ Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. in Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s cafetorium.

