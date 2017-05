USAF Staff Sergeant Owen Meeks will be visiting high schools throughout Falls Church and Arlington on a monthly basis until 2021 to help with recruiting prospective airmen and women to join the services. Those interested in joining Air Force should arrange for an appointment with SSgt. Meeks at his office in Woodbridge (14092 Crossing Place). Contact Meeks at 571-358-4252 or owen.meeks@us.af.mil for more information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments