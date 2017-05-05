DMV 2 Go Bus Stationed In Falls Church May 12

A full range of Department of Motor Vehicles services will be offered at the DMV 2 Go bus parked outside of City Hall (330 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. On top of applying for and renewing driver’s licenses, visitors can also apply for hunting and fishing licenses, obtain E-Z pass transponders, ID cards, Virginia’s veterans ID cards, copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals and their disabled parking placards. Services offered exclusively at the DMV 2 Go bus are obtaining certified copies of VIrginia vital records such as birth, marriage divorce and death certificates as well as taking road and knowledge tests for drivers. Customers should bring the required documents to complete transactions.

