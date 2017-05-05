Falls Church Arts Hosts New Exhibit

Falls Church Arts Gallery at ArtSpace Falls Church is gearing up for its new exhibit, MORE or Less. The exhibit will be juried by Phyllis Furdell and will feature the works of artists such as Joan Slottow and Regina Petrecca. Artists are bringing their artwork for this show from all over the region in preparation for the May 6th opening at 7:30 pm at FCA Central (700 W. Broad Street) in the City of Falls Church.

On Wednesday, May 10, FCA at ArtSpace Falls Church will also open up its “Meet The Artists” Event of ArtSpace’s new show “Kaleidsocope,” which is the companion show to Creative Cauldron production of the same name.

All FCA Shows are free and open to all visitors. Refreshments will be served.

