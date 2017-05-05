Falls Church Garden Club Readies For Plant Sale

The Falls Church Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale is being held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Community Center gym (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). This year the garden club is offering bargain prices on locally grown flowering perennials, hostas, ferns, shrubs, native plants, gardening materials and more to outfit your garden with through the spring and summer months. Proceeds go to support local civic groups. Call 703-248-5077 for more information about what items the sale is offering or for further details about the sale itself.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments