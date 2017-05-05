FCCPS Recognizes Two Beginning Teachers

Falls Church City Public Schools acknowledged the two recipients of the Apple Federal Credit Union Education Foundation Beginning Teacher Award, Catherine Barr of Jessie Thackery Preschool and Alissa Hamby of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Barr, an Inclusive Pre-Kindergaten teacher, and Hamby, a fourth grade teacher, were eligible to apply for the award because they are educators in their first three years of teaching. In the application, Barr and Hamby were prompted to reflect on their challenges and successes throughout their first few years of teaching. Barr and Hamby are in their third year of teaching and both attended James Madison University where they completed their Bachelor of Science degrees in 2013 and a M. Ed. in Teaching in 2014.

