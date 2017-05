International Baccalaureate (IB) art students put their work on display for the annual exhibit in George Mason High School’s auditorium throughout this week. The exhibit is open for viewing during school hours from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and also includes nighttime showings on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., and will also feature a reception and refreshments on Thursday night. (Photo: Carol Sly)

