Mustangs Take Their Talents To Next Level

Posing for pictures at the second annual Athletic Boosters Signing Ceremony are nine George Mason High School seniors who have committed to play sports at the collegiate level. (Seated from left) Maeve Donnelly, Bryn Mawr College; Rebecca Crouch, University of South Florida; Sarah Lubnow, Virginia Tech. (Standing from left) Dustin Green, Bridgewater College; Walker Hegadorn, Catholic University; Olo Sembera Baracco, Randolph-Macon College; Derin Kokuuslu, William & Mary; Alex Ross, Grinnell College; and Justin Britton, Carnegie Mellon University. (Photo: Carol Sly)

