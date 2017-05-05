Noonan Assumes Role As FCCPS Superintendent

Being sworn in as the new Superintendent of Falls Church City Public Schools is Dr. Peter Noonan (left) by Arlington County Clerk of Courts, Paul Ferguson (right), during the Falls Church School Board meeting on May 2. Prior to joining FCCPS, Noonan has worked as both a teacher and administrator in school systems across the country, including serving as the superintendant of Fairfax City Public Schools. Noonan begins his new role on May 15. (Photo: News-Press)

