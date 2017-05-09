Crime Report: Another Bomb Threat at S. Washington Building, Kidnapping Charge at Eden Center

Less than a week after a Falls Church office building housing an abortion clinic was evacuated twice due to a fireworks explosion and a bomb threat, police investigated a second bomb threat at the same building last Wednesday. More on the latest threat here.

In other Falls Church crime, a 26-year-old Fairfax man was arrested for kidnapping and abduction at the Eden Center last Monday, two men were arrested for being drunk in public in separate incidents and a customer assaulted an employee at Good Fortune Supermarket.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 1 – 7, 2017

Kidnapping/Abduction, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), May 1, 2:28 AM, officers responded for a fight in progress call. Following interviews with the victims involved, a male, 26, of Fairfax, was charged with four felony counts of Kidnapping/Abduction.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk W Broad St, May 2, a male, 48, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Bomb Threat, 900 S Washington St, May 3, 1:44 PM, officers responded to a possible bomb threat. No suspicious packages or persons were found while clearing the building.

Simple Assault, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket), May 5, a customer became aggressive with an employee. No charges were filed, but the customer was banned from the business by the store supervisor.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk N. Cherry St, May 7, a male, 53, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

