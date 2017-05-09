Police Investigate 2nd Bomb Threat at F.C. Office Building

By Jody Fellows

Less than a week after a Falls Church office building housing an abortion clinic was evacuated twice due to a fireworks explosion and a bomb threat, police investigated a second bomb threat at the same building last Wednesday.

According to the Falls Church crime report released this week, police responded to the building at 900 S. Washington Street last Wednesday, May 3, around 1:44 p.m. on reports of a possible bomb threat. Falls Church Police told the News-Press Tuesday that the building’s property management found a note with the word “bomb” written on it and contacted police. Police decided not to evacuate the building and did not contact the fire department or other resources. There were no witnesses and no suspicious packages or devices were found.

Just a week prior to the May 3 incident, on the morning of Thursday, April 27, an employee of the S. Washington St. building’s first floor located two sheets of the paper with the word “bomb” stamped on it scattered at the rear entrance of the building. The building, home to the Falls Church Healthcare abortion clinic, was evacuated just hours earlier after fireworks were set off in the building’s elevator.

The Falls Church clinic has long drawn protesters to its location. Picketers and protesters have regularly gathered in front the building to object to the center, most recently when around 100 students from Christendom College in Front Royal staged a “Stand for Life” protest last month. Falls Church Police Chief Mary Gavin noted that April’s bomb threat was likely targeted at the clinic’s presence.

Falls Church Police continue to investigate the incidents.

