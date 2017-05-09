Possible Phishing Scam Targets F.C. Businesses

By Sally Cole

Several local businesses have reported receiving phone calls from someone with an English accent, who at least occasionally goes by the name Chris Ellison Newton, falsely claiming to be representing the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. The number placing the calls, or at least some of them, is a number out of the United Kingdom. This is in all likelihood a phishing scam.

Do not engage in conversation, provide or verify any information and please alert the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce via email at info@FallsChurchChamber.org if you receive one of these calls.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments