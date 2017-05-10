Bike Share Update Given to F.C. Council

An aggressive move of the Bike Share program into the City of Falls Church, slated to be implemented in two phases next year and in 2019 has led the F.C. City staff under Principal Planner Paul Stoddard’s direction, to identify prospective locations for 14 Bike Share locations along the major corridors of the City. Stoddard made an abbreviated presentation to the Council Monday night. Intended for short one way trips, the program is membership based, with a proposed annual fee of $85, or monthly fee of $28 and daily at $8 and one-trip at $2. All allow for unlimited 30 minute trips.

Projected Phase One locations run from N. West Street to N. Washington on W. Broad and from S. Maple to Westmoreland Street on Washington St. (Rt. 29).

