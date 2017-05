Zainab Arief, aged 90, resident of Ravenswood Neighborhood in Falls Church, died Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center in Arlington, Virginia. Sons Robert and Richard would like to thank the staff at the Center for their care and attention to make her last three days of life as comfortable as possible.

As stipulated in her last wishes, her body is donated to the Virginia Anatomical Donation Program and no funeral service.

